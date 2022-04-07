Katrina Kaif shines in a 'smokin-hot' black monokini



Actress Katrina Kaif has dropped a stunning picture from her recent vacation with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. . In the photo, a black swimsuit-clad Kat is looking drop-dead gorgeous. On April 4, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai after enjoying a tropical getaway. Katrina and Vicky were seen walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the bay after spending quality time during their romantic vacation.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, after secretly dating for two years, got married in December last year. The star couple hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

