Katrina, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt’s Jee Le Zaraa delayed?

Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt is one of the most-anticipated films. The Dil Chahta Hai director will get his directorial skills back at work after 12 years with 'Jee Le Zaraa'. However, the movie has been delayed further for varied reasons. Now the latest buzz is that, Farhan Akhtar will soon begin shooting for Aamir Khan's production film before resuming his direction.

According to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan has been focusing on his production house rather than continuing to act in movies. He will now focus on producing the remake of Javier Fesser's Spanish sports dramedy, 'Campeones'."'Jee Le Zara' is a film close to the hearts of Farhan, Zoya, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite repeated attempts to jump-start the film, things are falling through due to date issues. Even Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. Instead, Farhan has renewed his schedule which will prioritize acting in a film first. A call on the prospects of 'Jee Le Zara' will be taken once all three leads have a common date for the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well,” a source told the entertainment portal.The 'Campeones' remake will be directed by RS Prassana. However, the final casting for the film has not been announced officially yet.