'Kaun Pravin Tambe' director calls Shreyas Talpade a 'powerhouse performer'

Mumbai, March 16 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' director Jayprad Desai has praised actor Shreyas Talpade and called him powerhouse performer who can look 25 and 42 at the same time.

Post the response to the trailer, director Desai speaks on how Shreyas was apt to play Pravin Tambe's role.

He reveals, "We always wanted somebody who embodies the body language, the physicality of a cricketer, especially a bowler. When we make films, we sometimes discount these things. Since, we are so enamoured by the stars, the personality, the cricketing part, and the sports part does not get paid attention to.

Desai adds: "We were extremely sure that it had to be somebody who could embody the physicality, the body language of a cricketer. Shreyas is a powerhouse performer who truly can look 25 and 42 at the same time and I was glad when we got to know that he had agreed to come on board and he has delivered an exemplary performance."

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports the fascinating biopic 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

