'KBC 14' contestant used to stand outside Big B's house to catch a glimpse of star

Mumbai, Aug 12 A banker from Bengaluru, Satyanarayan Subbaraya shared on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' how he used to stand outside the house of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He will be seen on the hot seat as part of the 'Play Along' episode.

He recalls: "It took me 22 years, one month and 9 days to reach 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. I still remember while I was studying in college in Mumbai, someone told me that on every Sunday Amitabh Bachchan comes to his balcony to greet his fans. So, I also went several times but never got an opportunity to see you. It is a dream come true moment. I can't even believe that I am sitting in front of you."

He adds: "I have been watching 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' since its inception and always had hopes that maybe one day, I will get a chance to be on the show. From winning the fastest finger first round to sitting on the hotseat, the entire experience has been worth it."

Unlike previous seasons when every Friday a celebrity used to play with the host on the hot seat, this time there will be contestants selected through online play along game which is available on SonyLIV.

The contestants can play along with a live show sitting at home and get an opportunity to be on the hotseat. So, this time in place of 'Shandaar Shukravaar', it is the 'Play Along' episode.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor