Keke Palmer joins Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen in 'Good Fortune'

Los Angeles [US], February 6 : American actor and singer Keke Palmer has joined the cast of Aziz Ansari's comedy 'Good Fortune,' Variety reported.

She will co-star with Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves in Ansari's debut film, which he wrote and directed.

Palmer's role, as well as the film's premise, are being kept under wraps.

Lionsgate is backing 'Good Fortune,' which is presently being produced in Los Angeles.

"Keke is a delight to work with," Ansari said in a statement as cited by Variety.

"I'm so happy she's a part of our cast and even more excited to provide a quote for this press release announcing her casting."

'Good Fortune' is Ansari's second try at directing. The 'Parks and Recreation' star and creator of Netflix's 'Master of None' was previously working on the comedy-drama 'Being Mortal' for Searchlight.

However, work was delayed indefinitely in 2022 due to accusations regarding actor Bill Murray's abusive behaviour on set, as per Variety.

Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang, and Ansari are producing 'Good Fortune.'

Aziz Ansari and Jonathan McCoy are executive producers.

Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey of Lionsgate will oversee the picture.

Dan Freedman, Phil Strina, John Biondo, and Matt Leonetti negotiated the contract for the studio.

Meanwhile, Palmer rose to prominence as a preteen in the family film 'Akeelah and the Bee,' and has since been in films and television shows such as Jordan Peele's 'Nope,' Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers,' and Nickelodeon's 'True Jackson, VP.'

She also presents the podcast 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.'

