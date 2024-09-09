Kendrick Lamar announced as headliner for 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Washington [US], September 9 : In a major announcement for the entertainment world, Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as the headliner for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

The much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will be broadcast live on Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news was officially revealed on Sunday by Roc Nation, the NFL, and Apple Music.

Lamar also announced the same on his official Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_qVawlvt_l/

Lamar, who previously took the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside iconic performers such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and 50 Cent, is set to bring his unique energy and artistry to this year's event.

The 2022 show, noted for its hip-hop lineup, won an outstanding live variety special Emmy for all its performers and executive producers.

For his upcoming performance, Lamar will collaborate with pgLang, the creative agency founded by himself and Dave Free, a close collaborator and the filmmaker behind many of Lamar's music videos.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar, 37, stated in a press release, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation will return as producers for the halftime show for the sixth consecutive year.

Jay-Z, who recently won his second Emmy for co-directing Rihanna's 2023 halftime show, praised Lamar's influence on the music industry.

"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally," Jay-Z said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the release of his 2011 mixtape 'Section.80' and the acclaimed 2012 album 'good kid, m.A.A.d city', Lamar has achieved significant milestones, including 17 Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album 'DAMN.', making him the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prestigious award.

His 2018 Oscar nomination for "All the Stars" from 'Black Panther' further highlighted his broad impact on the entertainment industry.

This year, Lamar has dominated the Billboard charts with his hits 'Not Like Us' and 'Like That,' in collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin.

Seth Dudowsky, the NFL's head of music, expressed enthusiasm about Lamar's upcoming performance, "Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. We're excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show," accordign to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, added, "The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide."

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show will be produced by DPS in collaboration with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers, with Hamish Hamilton directing.

Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

