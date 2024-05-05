Kendrick Lamar escalates Drake feud with new diss track 'Not Like Us'

Washington [US], May 5 : Kendrick Lamar and Drake's ongoing rap feud has reached a new peak with Lamar's latest diss track, 'Not Like Us,' released on Saturday evening.

This comes as the third installment in just 36 hours, marking a rapid escalation in the already heated exchange between the two hip-hop giants.

The song, hosted on Lamar's official YouTube channel, takes direct aim at Drake, featuring provocative lyrics and imagery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6eK-2OQtew

With an aerial view of Drake's mansion outside Toronto adorned with "sex-offender" map symbols, Lamar dives into a barrage of personal attacks, starting with Drake's controversial comments about dating younger women.

In a comically exaggerated Southern accent, Lamar taunts Drake with lines like, "Certified paedophile," referencing Drake's album title 'Certified Lover Boy.'

The track doesn't shy away from touching on sensitive topics, including Drake's collaborations with Atlanta-based artists, painting him as a "colonizer" and a "liar."

As the song concludes, Lamar leads a female chorus chanting "O-vee-ho," poking fun at Drake's company, OVO, and his hit track 'Toosie Slide.'

The rapid succession of diss tracks has kept fans on edge, with the feud involving other prominent figures in the rap industry, including J. Cole, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, the Weeknd, and Future.

The exchange began with Lamar's initial shots fired at Drake and J. Cole on 'Like That,' escalating with each subsequent release.

In the past 36 hours alone, Lamar unleashed '6:16 in LA' on Friday morning, followed by response tracks from both rappers later that same evening, with Drake's 'Family Matters' and Lamar's 'Meet the Grahams.'

With tensions at an all-time high, fans eagerly anticipate the next move in this rap saga, as Kendrick Lamar and Drake continue to spar lyrically in their quest for supremacy in the hip-hop arena.

