Kerala: Actor Nivin Pauly dismisses "baseless" sexual assault allegations against him

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], September 4 : Actor Nivin Pauly has refuted allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by a woman who has claimed that he along with others had sexually abused her at a hotel in Dubai last year.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the Malayalam actor said that he will go to any extent to fight for justice.

"I saw the news just now. I don't know that girl, and I haven't seen her. This is a baseless allegation. The news is affecting us because I have a family," Pauly said.

The actor said, "I called for this press conference at this time because I am 100 per cent sure that I am not at fault. An FIR has been registered, and I will handle the case according to the law and will fight against it. I will go to any extent to prove the truth. This will take time."

Pauly and five others have been charged by Kerala Police for gang rape and related crimes.

The survivor's statement was recorded by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual harassment allegations against several influential men in the Malayalam film industry, following the release of a redacted version of the Hema Committee report.

The case was registered at Oonnukal police station in Ernakulam based on the survivor's statement to the SIT.

The First Information Report was filed under IPC Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman), 376D (gang rape), 354C (voyeurism), 450 (trespass), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape of the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Pauly was named as the sixth accused in the case, with Shreya, film producer AK Sunil, Binu, Basheer, and Kuttan identified as the first five accused.The complainant alleged that the accused had promised her a role in a film.

The offence allegedly took place in Dubai last year.

Nivin Pauly also issued an official statement on his Instagram account.

"I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I'm determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally," Pauly stated on his Instagram account.

Filmmaker Ranjith, actor and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, and actors Edavela Babu, Baburaj, Jayasurya, and Siddique have also been charged with various sexual harassment complaints.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor