Kerala film producer arrested for 'fraud'

Thiruvananthapuram, June 22 Ahead of the release of his Malayalam film 'Sayana Varthakel', producer M.D. Mahfoose was arrested on Wednesday by the Crime Branch police from Kasargod district in Kerala.

The South Indian Bank had registered a complaint against Mahfoose stating that he "cheated" the bank by taking loans using forged documents.

His arrest has come as a shock to all those who worked in the film.

The film stars the sons of hugely popular artiste Suresh Gopi and Sreenivasan.

The movie, starring Gokul Suresh and Dhyan Sreenivasan, is directed by debutant Arun Chandu who has also co-scripted with Sachin Chandran.

The movie is slated for release later this week.

