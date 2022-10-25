Kerala music band to initiate legal proceedings against 'Kanthara' makers

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 Kerala's noted music band, 'Thaikudam Bridge' has stated that it would take legal recourse against super-hit movie "Kanthara", accusing the makers of resorting to plagiarism and that its song "Varaha Roopam" had been a copy of their song "Navarasam".

Thaikudam Bridge said: "We would like our listeners to know that Thaikudam Bridge is in no way or form associated with 'Kanthara'. The unavoidable similarities between our IP 'Navarasam' and 'Varaha Roopam' in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint, the line between 'Inspired' and 'Plagiarised' is distinct and indisputable and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an original piece of work by the movie's creative team."

"Kanthara" is about to reach the Rs 200 crore bracket and has been getting overwhelming responses from critics and viewers alike.

Thaikudam Bridge has also requested fellow artists to raise awareness in protecting their creative rights. The music band has also appealed to their listeners to spread the word on plagiarism.

"Kanthara" music director, B. Ajneesh Loknath in a social media post said that it was not copied and that the song has similarities because it is the same raga. The song sung by Sai Vignesh has more than 1 crore viewers within days of its release.

The movie is written and directed by Rishabh Shetty who also plays the main role in it. Saptami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Manasi Sudheer, Kishore, Naveen D. Patil, Swaraj Shetty and others plays the major roles in the movie.

