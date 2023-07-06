Ketan Mehta reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for 'Maya Memsaab' in Shimla when his mother was in a critical condition'

Filmmaker Ketan Mehta recently recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Maya Memsaab,' which got released 30 years ago. During a conversation with an entertainment portal, the director, while heaping praise on the actor for his dedication and professionalism, revealed how the 'Pathaan' actor shot for the film in Shimla at the time when his mother was in a critical condition.

'Hats off to Shah Rukh Khan. His mother at that time was in a critical situation. The entire unit had reached Shimla. Not wanting to delay the shoot, he landed up. I am grateful for his positive energy', said Ketan. He further described SRK as somebody who was 'full of energy and wanted to prove himself.' Notably, Shah Rukh's mother, Lateef Fatima, passed away in 1991 in Delhi, over a month after she was diagnosed with diabetes, while his father, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan, died of throat cancer in 1981, just hours after he returned home from the hospital. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.