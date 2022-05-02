KGF Chapter 2 star Yash turns down multi-crore pan masala endorsement deal



KGF star Yash has rejected a pan masala endorsement deal reportedly worth several crores. This comes days after Akshay Kumar apologised after attracting backlash for endorsing a pan masala brand. Yash’s management agency – Exceed Entertainment — has confirmed the news through a press statement. The statement by Arjun Banerjee, head of the talent management agency, read, “Pan Masalas and such products have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s health and their impact can be life threatening. This is a truly heroic conscience call by Yash, who has declined a deal that was very personally lucrative in the interest of his fans and followers.”

“Given his pan India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself”, he added. Yash’s decision comes a week after Akshay Kumar withdrew his association with a pan masala brand. The actor had received backlash for promoting a Vimal Elaichi. He apologised for the mistake and said that he would be more careful about the brands that he endorses in the future. Yash’s decision comes a week after Akshay Kumar withdrew his association with a paan masala brand. It is a brand that also sells tobacco products.

Akshay later apologised to his fans with a note on Instagram. He also stepped back as the ambassador of the brand. His note read, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back (sic)."The Bollywood actor also announced that he has decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. He added, "I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes (sic)."