''Khatiya khadi kar di": Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Women's U-19 on World Cup win

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses an opportunity to hail the victory of the women's brigade.

Taking to Instagram early Monday, Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the Women's U-19 team for being the World Cup champions.

Amitabh's euphoria was visible in his caption, "INDIA CHAMPIONS !! Women's U-19 world cup champions in cricket .. beat the British hands down ..khttiyaa khdd'ii kr dii khatiya khadi kar di .. INDIA A resounding victory .. the only sound you heard was INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoA6f4MBt0v/

India put up a terrific display in the final against England to emerge as the first-ever winners at the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa.

India started their Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket victory over hosts South Africa. A dazzling 92 not out from Shweta Sehrawat spearheaded India's dominant, seven-wicket victory over hosts South Africa, in their ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Group D clash at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Earlier in January, Amitabh attended the PSG vs Al Nassr match and shared a video of him meeting football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo before the match.

Sharing his thought in the caption, he wrote, "'An evening in Riyadh .. ' what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor