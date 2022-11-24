"Khichke jhappi twahnu" Vicky Kaushal wishes father Sham Kaushal on his birthday

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday, sent a warm birthday wish to his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a monochrome picture of his father on his stories and captioned it, "My pillar of strength...Happy Birthday Dad!! Khichke jhappi twahnu."

Sham Kaushal is a veteran action director who has worked in blockbuster hit films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Rajneeti', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Baadshah' and many more.

Meanwhile, talking about Vicky's work front, he will be next seen in producer Karan Johar's upcoming quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which got massive responses from the audience.

In the almost two-and-a-half minute-long trailer of the film, Vicky's character is torn between a woman who wants to marry him (Kiara), his abusive wife (Bhumi), and his unhappy mother.

However, all is well until Vicky and Kiara's characters end up becoming suspects in a murder.'Govinda Naam Mera' marks Vicky's second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', which drew a positive response from the audience.

This film will be Vicky's second digital release after his much-acclaimed 'Sardar Udham'.

Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's next biopic 'Sam Bahadur' on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) SaM Manekshaw, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

( With inputs from ANI )

