Khloe Kardashian shares her 'only regret' about getting nose job

By ANI | Published: April 8, 2022 08:47 AM2022-04-08T08:47:12+5:302022-04-08T08:55:02+5:30

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has recently opened up about getting a nose job in 2019, saying she only wishes it had happened earlier.

"My whole life I would say -- I've always wanted my nose done, forever. But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it," Kardashian told host Robin Roberts during an ABC special.

After the special aired, one person tweeted, "Khloe got a nose job, omg" -- to which she responded, "Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True's first birthday. Love it!"

And when a second fan replied that he/she had the "worst recovery ever!" after his/her nose job, Kardashian said that wasn't the case for her, People reported.

"Stop!!! Mine was a breeze," she said. "That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner," she added.

Khloe has also discussed her cosmetic surgery experience during the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' reunion in June 2021.

