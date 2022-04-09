Khloe Kardashian slams critics complaining she holds daughter 'too' much

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian was criticised for carrying her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson during the premiere event of her family's new reality series 'The Kardashians'.

Responding to the photos clicked during the program on Thursday, a section of fans began targeting Khloe, accusing her of being overprotective towards her daughter. This wasn't particularly taken well by Khloe as she took to Twitter and slammed her critics with grace.

"For the people who comment that I hold True too much... number 1 I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore. Number 2 when there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things...I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here," the 'Good' American CEO tweeted on Friday.

The red carpet premiere for their upcoming family reality show 'The Kardashians' on Hulu had taken place at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. The Kardashian family was present at the starry event with Khloe and daughter True sporting matching beige outfits.

A major highlight of the event was the red carpet debut of Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson together, who walked hand-in-hand to the event.

Khloe, the 37-year-old multi-millionaire, shares her daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she has had an on/off relationship since 2016.

After the end of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', the new Hulu series 'The Kardashians' is set to release on April 14, with episodes dropping every Thursday after.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor