Khushbu Sundar, Nithin Sathyaa remember victims of 2004 Tsunami

Chennai, Dec 26 Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar on Sunday joined scores of others in paying homage to the victims of the killer tsunami that claimed lakhs of lives in 2004.

Taking to social media, Khushbu said, "Paid homage to those we lost when mother fury descended as a tsunami in 2004. Prayed to safeguard our fishermen as they brave every weather and venture into the sea. Every life matters to us and we shall do all that it takes to protect them."

Khushbu wasn't the only celebrity who remembered the victims of the 2004 tsunami on its anniversary. Tamil actor and producer Nitin Sathyaa too tweeted about the great disaster that left several people dead in several countries.

In India, Tamil Nadu was among the states that bore the brunt of the tsunami, with several people in coastal regions being killed.

Nitin Sathyaa said that the memories of the 2004 tsunami were still fresh. He recalled that Chennai was in havoc and that there was panic all over.

The actor said, "Nature at its worst. Hope it never happens again. Prayers for the departed souls."

The tsunami, which was caused by a 9.1-magnitude undersea earthquake near Sumatra in Indonesia, killed around 2.3 lakh people in 14 countries including India, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

