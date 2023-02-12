Kiara Advani changes Instagram DP following her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

On February 7, the power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot of love and togetherness in the presence of family members and close friends at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. After sharing the official wedding pictures, Kiara has now changed the display pictures of his social media handles. Kiara Advani’s earlier Instagram picture was a still of her photoshoot.

Now, her Insta DP is the one where Sidharth is sealing the deal by sweetly planting a kiss on Kiara's cheek. The couple had shared the said picture on the day of their wedding. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was attended by several Bollywood personalities, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra. After their Delhi reception, newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara are all set to host their big-fat filmy wedding reception in Mumbai today (February 12). As per the latest reports, the big names of the industry, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among others are all set to grace their presence to celebrate their love.