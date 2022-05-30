Kiara Advani posts congratulations for KRK then deletes it, actor blames Sidharth Malhotra

Kamaal R Khan recently revealed that his biography, Controversial KRK, was launched by Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor had shared a video teaser of Kamaal’s new book on Twitter. Ever since, several celebs have praised and congratulated 'the biography of the most controversial producer, writer, actor, film critic' on social media. Kiara Advani also posted a congratulatory note for him, however, deleted it 10 minutes later. In an angry tweet today, May 30, KRK alleged that Sidharth Malhotra made Kiara delete her tweet. He also lashed out at the actor.

Sharing the screenshot, which also shows Sanjay Dutt's tweet, KRK wrote, "Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet. Yaar Sid Tu Itna Bada Nalla Kyon hai? Ladkiyon Ko Aage Karke Kyon Ladta Hai? Pahle Alia Ab Kiara. Mard Banna Seekh (sic)."Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship speculations are going strong for quite some time now. While neither of them has commented on their reports about them dating, a while ago, their break-up rumours had also surfaced online. Amid all this, the two were spotted leaving together in the same car from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.Sidharth will be next seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. Earlier, he was in Goa filming some action sequences for the project. On the other hand, Kiara is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is waiting for the release of her next, Jugjugg Jeeyo, releasing on June 24. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

