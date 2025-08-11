Kiara Advani Shares Heartwarming Motherhood Post After Welcoming Baby Girl with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani is currently enjoying her motherhood phase as she and Siddharth Malhotra welcomed baby girl on on July 15 2025. She posted about this good news on her official Instagram handle. On Monday War 2 actress shared a post related to her current situation.

Actress shared a quote on her Instagram story which said, "I change your diaper and you have changed my world. This is a right transaction". Fans found her post very sweet and heartwarming. On work front Kiara is enjoying her motherhood and spending quality time with her baby girl. On other hand she will soon be seen in war 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The film is scheduled to release on August 14. After 'War 2', Kiara will be seen in Southern superstar Yash's 'Toxic'. Which is likely to be released in March next year. Kiara had completed the shooting of the film 'War 2' before she got pregnant.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan' first song from War 2, titled “Aavan Jaavan,” has been out, and it’s already everyone's new obsession. With Hrithik Roshan exuding his signature charm and Kiara Advani flaunting her effortless beauty, elegance, and undeniable presence, the song delivers a perfect blend of glamour, romance, high-voltage allure. They both looks effortlessly good in the song and their electrifying chemistry doesn’t just light up the frame—it elevates the entire mood of this stylish romantic number.