Kiara Advani wins Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards, actress gets felicitated by CM Eknath Shinde

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed.

Their contributions are recognized and valued by the LMOTY awards. Today on the special occasion actress Kiara Advani won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award. She was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra FadnavisOn the work front, Kiara will star in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen in a Telugu film co-starring Ram Charan.

