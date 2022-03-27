Kiara Advani wishes to celebrate 'super soon' with birthday boy Ram Charan

Kiara Advani has a special birthday wish for South superstar Ram Charan, with whom she will be starring soon in director Shankar's political drama 'RC 15' (working title).

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara shared a picture of herself and Ram from their 2019 film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happppppyyyy Birthdayyyy RC!!! Wishing you all the love and positivity on your special day and year ahead, Celebrations super soon."

Kiara and Ram Charan worked together in the 2019 Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' and have been friends since then.

The duo will star soon in acclaimed director Shankar's upcoming political drama 'RC 15' (working title).

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release.

'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

( With inputs from ANI )

