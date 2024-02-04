Kiccha Sudeep, Sonu Sood witness promo of CCL's 10th season projected on Burj Khalifa

Dubai [UAE], February 4 : Celebrity Cricket League is all set to come up with its tenth season. The CCL launched the promo on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

With a magnificent spectacle in Dubai on February 2, this season's promo was launched on the Burj Khalifa.

Celebrity Cricket League is the ultimate sportainment spectacle combining cinema and cricket.

Talking about the promo launch, Kichcha Sudeep said, "I have been on the Burj Khalifa earlier for my films, but seeing myself on the Burj Khalifa as a cricketer is very special and unforgettable. This is a massive statement from CCL that we are bigger than ever."

Sonu Sood also shared his thoughts and said, "Being alongside superstars representing 8 vibrant film industries of our great nation, standing together in front of the world's tallest iconic structure watching the launch of something the whole of India passionately loves is an amazing experience. This happens only at CCL, and my team will make CCL a remarkable edition this year."

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder & Managing Director of Celebrity Cricket League, said, "CCL is always powerful and entertaining from Day 1 and seeing the league grow every year is a reflection of the passion of all actors playing cricket in CCL on par with their busy schedules. When we say CCL 2024 is bigger than ever, we mean it."

The grand league begins on February 23rd in Sharjah and runs for three weekends in India, featuring 20 action-packed and entertaining matches.

CCL Season 10 will feature over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Among the celebrities involved with CCL are Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, the Captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, the Owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, the Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, Captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, Captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, Captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, Co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, Captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, Captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, Owner of Bengal Tigers along with team Captain Jissu Sengupta.

The adrenaline-pumping tournament will be live-streamed on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Jio Cinema along with multiple regional channels.

