Kiccha Sudeep wraps up dubbing for 'Vikrant Rona' in English

Hyderabad, March 4 Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming movie 'Vikrant Rona' becomes the first Indian 3D movie to be dubbed in English.

Billed to be an adventure-based mystery thriller, 'Vikrant Rona' is one of the most-anticipated movies releasing this year.

It is reported that the 'Pailwan' actor is one among very few Indian actors who have dubbed for their movies in English, for his upcoming film 'Vikrant Rona'.

In a recent video, the makers of the action-adventure shared a picture of Sudeepa getting into the garb of the film's lead protagonist.

The superstar can be spotted dubbing for the film in English on the countdown 1 to 3, as he says, "The real game begins now."

Also shown in the clip are the first images of Vikrant Rona's aesthetically designed cabin, in which Kiccha Sudeep plays the role of an inspector.

'Vikrant Rona' stars Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist, while Jacqueline Fernandez plays the female lead. The upcoming movie has Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in the lead roles as well.

Releasing in five Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, 'Vikrant Rona' is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss.

The movie is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins and is directed by Anup Bhandari.

