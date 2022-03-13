Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with beau Pete Davidson

Los Angeles, March 13 Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has posted a selection of loved-up snaps of her and comedian Pete Davidson, just over a week after she was declared legally 'single' by a judge in California amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

In the caption of the photo dump, the 41-year-old reality television personality wrote: "Whose car are we gonna take?!"

In one of the images, Davidson, who met Kim when she hosted SNL, the weekly NBC sketch show he stars on, is gazing into the reality star's eyes as she puckers up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The second photo posted by Kim, who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her 'Gold Digga' rapper ex, is a black-and-white selfie of the pair, who have been linked since October.

On Wednesday, Kim gave her first public insight into their relationship as she admitted to not filming with her new boyfriend.

She said: "I have not filmed with him, and I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season. It wouldn't reach until next season."

Kim reassured faithful viewers - who will now be following her and the rest of her famous family on their new Hulu reality series 'The Kardash' - she will "always be honest and open".

She continued: "You'll just have to see, but I'm always open and honest and I'll never not be, so you'll definitely get that honesty and openness when it comes to the relationship that I'm in.

"I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor