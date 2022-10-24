Kiran Rao reveals she warned Aamir Khan to tone down his Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha, ‘It’s not a Punjabi film

Aamir Khan is B-town's biggest superstar who has been ruling the roost for the past three decades. He returned to the big screen after a gap of four years with Laal Singh Chaddha, faced disappointment at the box office when the film tanked at the box office. The actor also received criticism over his Punjabi accent in the film and has undergone training for eight months to deliver the perfect accent.

Now Netflix India released a behind-the-scenes, Aamir can be seen trying hard to learn and speak Punjabi. He can be seen repeating his line oer and over. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Kiran Rao interfered and said ‘guys can we just reduce the Punjabi also? This is not a Punjabi film boss.” While talking about the high-waisted pants, Kiran stated, “I always knew that it was too much.” Earlier, while speaking to media, Amir had stated, “Agar mein theth Punjabi bolunga toh baki logon ko nahi samaj aayega… aapko samaj aa jayega.”

Kiran, who is also the producer of the film, revealed that it took time to perfect the high-waisted pants. She said, "I always knew that it was too much." Aamir is also seen micromanaging every aspect of his character. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Grump. The film minted Rs 130 crore worldwide and it had a budget of Rs 180 crore.