Kirti Kulhari's 'Rest Of The Night' is story of a woman unable to move on and find closure

Mumbai, Dec 7 Actress Kirti Kulhari is all set for her short film 'Rest Of The Night' opposite Vishwas Kini. She talks about playing a woman stuck at home during the pandemic and brings out her emotional turmoil.

She says: "'Rest Of The Night' is about being stuck mentally and emotionally. It's about relationships... How they give us so much, but also take away so much... It's a story of a woman unable to move on and find closure. The film emphasises the need to take care of one's mental health and how it's important to express and share your emotions."

Kirti was seen in movies such as 'Shaitan', 'Pink', 'Blackmail', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', and the web series 'Four More Shots Please'. The actress says she loves playing complex and challenging characters. In the short film, she depicts a personality going through a feeling of loneliness because she is confined at home and has no one to understand her emotions. She is suffering from insomnia also.

Kirti adds: "It's a complex character and I love playing such roles. I am, as an actor, always trying to push the envelope and find a deeper meaning in my performances."

On the work front, Kirti will be seen donning the hat of a producer for her upcoming feature film 'Nayeka'.

'Rest Of The Night' will release on December 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor