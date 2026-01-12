Kit Harington reveals why he was ‘angered’ by petition to remake ‘GOT’ final season

London, Jan 12 English star Kit Harington, who starred in the fantasy series “Game Of Thrones” as Jon Snow,said that he was left furious at the online petition to remake the much-criticised eighth season with "competent writers" as he felt it was insulting to the efforts of showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

Harrington told the New York Times newspaper: "That genuinely angered me. Like, how dare you? Sorry, that's just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media."

The concluding season of Game of Thrones was slammed for its reduced length and plot choices and the actor said that he and the cast were "tired" by the end of the show's run in 2019, reports femalefirst. co.uk.

He told GQ in 2024: "I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so tired, we couldn't have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I'm not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me."

Addressing the backlash to the story, Harington added: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn't quite work."

The network head honcho Casey Bloys shared at the time that he and the makers of Game of Thrones were aware of the petition but never "seriously considered" bowing to its demands.

He said: "There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but one I can think of when you try to end it, many people have big opinions on how it should end. The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn't something that we seriously considered."

