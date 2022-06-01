KK Death: Last video of late singer complaining of chest pain before his death goes viral!

The music industry lost yet another gem, after Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK died of cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Tuesday. The veteran singer complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Now, a video of KK is going viral on the internet in which he is seen rushing out of the concert after he complained of chest pain.

KK passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. After performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, the late singer felt unwell. He was taken to his hotel room where he collapsed and fell near the bed. KK had performed in to back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days. His family has been contacted, and his wife and his son and daughter have already reached Kolkata Wednesday morning.Regarded as one of the most versatile singers in the music industry, was known for innumerable popular hits such as Pal, Yaaron, Humdum Suniyo Re, Dil Ibadat among others. He had recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati.

