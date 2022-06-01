KK Death: Late singer's family members arrive at Kolkata's CMRI hospital

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, one of music industry's iconic voices passed away in Kolkata at 53 after performing at a live concert. Now as per reports, the late singer's family has reached Kolkata to conduct the final formalities. Regarded as one of the influential singer's of all time, the ace musician sang some of Bollywood's biggest hits, like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. His songs almost gained cult status among teens in the late 1990s, and his voice was common at school and college farewells and teen cultural events. His body is currently kept at CMRI hospital from where it will be taken to SSKM hospital.

