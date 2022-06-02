KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note to her dear daddy

Popular singer KK passed away on May 31 due to a cardiac arrest after a live concert at Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch. As fans continue to mourn his death, the legendary singer's daughter shared the funeral details of her father, KK's funeral, along with it, she wrote, “Love you forever dad (sic),” and added a heart emoji.

His family announced that the last rites will be held on Thursday (today). His daughter Taamara shared the funeral details on her Instagram story.KK's daughter is also a singer, composer and producer. Her Instagram handle has her singing videos.Meanwhile, KK's mortal remains were kept at the Rabindra Sadan for some time on Wednesday. The West Bengal government paid last respect to KK with a gun salute to his mortal remains. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tributes to the late singer.KK was known for his soulful songs like 'Tadap Tadap', 'Yaaron', 'Khuda Jaane', 'Ankhon Mein Teri' and others.

