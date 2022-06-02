KK's last rites to be performed at 1 pm in Mumbai

Singer KK’s mortal remains Thursday reached his Mumbai residence, where his last rites will be performed. The singer died on Tuesday during a 2-day concert in Kolkata. KK’s family shared the venue of his last rites and other details on his official Instagram.The post shared details of KK’s Antim Darshan and Antim Yatra. His Antim Darshan is to be held at Park Plaza in Andheri from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM. On the other hand, Antim Yatra will be at 1 PM at Versova Hindy Cemetery.

The initial post-mortem report of the musician claims that KK died of a cardiac arrest. A senior official told PTI that he had been suffering from ‘prolonged cardiac issues’. KK’s autopsy was conducted today and the preliminary findings are now out. As per PTI, KK died after suffering from cardiac arrest. A senior official told the news agency, “The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer said. He also added that the final report will be available after 72 hours.

