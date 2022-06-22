KK's son Nakul Krishna remembers his late father, as he shares unseen pics

KK's son Nakul Krishna wrote an emotional note for the late singer and said he set the bar ‘stupendously high’, both as a father and a friend. He wrote, “Took me a while to come to terms with what happened 3 weeks ago. Even now the pain is physical, like I’m being choked, as though people are standing on my chest. I wanted to say something, share anything about my dad but I finally understood immobility in a state of shock”.He aslo added, “I finally comprehend true pain, I’v only now realised the privilege you granted me, not the privilege of a comfortable life, I always knew I was blessed in that regard. The greatest privilege I ever had was the opportunity to witness you everyday."

Nakul even shared how his dad enjoyed the fan following and how blessed his was to see him everyday. "So many people just wanted to see you once, be in your presence once, a half embrace would have them trembling. And here we were, being showered and inundated with your love every moment. I got to see your perspective on everything; how you treated people, how passionate you were about everything you did, especially singing. How generously you loved. Only focusing on the positives, and completely disregarding the negatives."On a closing note he wrote, "You always treated me like an equal while simultaneously protecting and shielding me. Treating me like an adult in conversation but calling to check up on me as soon as I left the house. Trusting me wholly no matter what I decided, allowing me to be myself, hearing me out and changing your opinions based on what I told you, being the open-minded forward-thinking person that you were. People told me about their relationships with their fathers and I always found somethings to be strange.”

He also added, “It took me very long to realise that our relationship was the outlier. You set the bar stupendously high, as a father, but more importantly as a friend. A fierce force of nature…mesmerising on stage and a magnanimous, selfless, cuddly cartoon at home constantly joking and playing around. The abyssal void that is left in your wake, not only in our hearts, but the hearts of millions is a testament to your brilliance. A bright brief brilliance that burned too bright too quickly. That impossible line, where the waves conspire, where they return. The place maybe you and I will meet again…"Nakul had also shared pictures of him and KK on the occasion of Father's Day, noting that the singer exemplied the 'very definition of a loving father.' He noted that KK always prioritised his family. KK's daughter Tamara had also penned an emotional message for the singer on Father's Day, writing, "Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work every day to make you proud and spread your energy, and we’re gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did." The veteran singer passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest during a event in Kolkata.

