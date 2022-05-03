KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty to get married in December this year?

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is currently dating cricketer KL Rahul. The young cricketer shares a great bond with the actress’ family too. Now the latest buzz is that the couple are all set to tie the knot this December. According to the latest report, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty is very emotional about his daughter’s wedding. It is the first wedding in the Shetty family after a long time and he wants everything to be just perfect like every father. The report also added that the actor has already begun the preparation for the winter wedding that is in December. Shetty has also reportedly booked the best hotels, caterers, and designers for Athiya’s big day.

The wedding will be a grand affair. Mostly the wedding will take place in Juhu's five-star hotel. Everyone from the industry will be invited. Not only from Bollywood but even cricketers who are extremely close to KL Rahul will be present to give their blessings to the couple, the report in BollywoodLife.com stated. The report also added that it's been a long time since one hasn't witnessed a grand wedding affair in Bollywood and Suniel Shetty wants everyone to enjoy his daughter's wedding and so it will only be a lavish affair. Athiya’s grandfather, who the actress was very close to, also desired to see her wedding, however, that didn't happen. According to the report, Shetty is extremely emotional right now and is doing his best to fulfil his father's desire. Although KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a long time, they kept their relationship a secret. The couple made it official at the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut Bollywood movie, ‘Tadap’ which also starred Tara Sutaria in the lead role.