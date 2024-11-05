KL Rahul's "craziee" birthday post for his wife Athiya Shetty leaves fans in splits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : As actor Athiya Shetty is celebrating her birthday today, wishes and love have been pouring in but the most special wish is finally here. Hubby-cricketer KL Rahul shared 'craziee' pictures to wish his wife.

Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul posted cute romantic and goofy photos to celebrate this special day.

The first shows KL gazing lovingly at Athiya while she playfully makes a goofy face back at him.

The second picture captures couple having fun while relishing noodles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB-xXgpzaOu/?

One of the pictures from the album show Athiya's crazy side as she makes funny faces.

"My craziee birthday baby," he captioned the post.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Birthday girl Athiya commented, "Love you."

Her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty also dropped heart emojis.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul's stint with LSG saw him play 14 matches in the IPL 2024 season, where he scored 520 runs at an average of 37.14. However, his strike rate of 136.13 faced considerable criticism, with many arguing that his approach often hampered the team's overall performance. Over his three seasons with LSG, Rahul participated in 38 matches, amassing over 1,200 runs, though his style remained a topic of debate.

As Rahul enters the mega auction, it remains to be seen which franchise will secure his services. His departure from LSG opens a new chapter for both the player and the team. LSG's retained roster, featuring Pooran, Bishnoi, Badoni, Mohsin, and Mayank, signals a focus on youth and potential, setting the stage for a competitive squad in IPL 2025.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor