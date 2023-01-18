KL Rahul’s Mumbai apartment decked up for his wedding with Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be tying the knot with cricketer KL Rahul this month. While the couple has stayed mum on the topic, it seems like the wedding preparations are in full swing. In the latest update, KL Rahul’s Mumbai home has already started getting decorated with lights and hangings ahead of his wedding with Athiya. In the video, one can see decorators setting up the lights on the building of KL Rahul. It also appears that the family members are prepping for the pre-wedding functions.

According to reports, the pre-wedding festivities of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take place on January 21 and 22. Also Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul could get married in a low-key wedding ceremony. Their close family members and friends are expected to be present at the wedding. Due to India vs Sri Lanka’s ODI series, KL Rahul couldn’t get much time for his wedding preparations. A report in ETimes said, Athiya has helped him in selecting the outfits for the ceremonies. It will be a traditional South Indian wedding at Khandala. "Athiya's closest female friends, will be in attendance for the celebrations. Athiya, daughter of Suniel and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

