'Koffee with Karan 8': Karan Johar opens up about past rifts with Kareena, Kajol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : The upcoming episodes of the popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan 8' will feature actors like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty among others.

On 'Koffee with Karan' celebs are often seen speaking candidly about their relationships, breakups or differences with co-stars.

In one of the episodes, Karan Johar will also be seen talking about his past rifts with his closest friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol.

Karan revealed, "Twice in my life, I had differences with close friends of mine. One was with Kareena way back in 2003, we didn't speak for a year and half. It was over a film, it was over Kal Ho Na Ho and it was only when my father was diagnosed with cancer that actually she called me, she was silent, I was silent. She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I am never going to speak with her again."

Talking about his rift with Kajol he said, "It happened years later, with Kajol, which was also like such an emotional bond. We felt we would never be together, both landed up. I remember messaging Kajol when my babies were born and we haven't spoken in two years. I just sent her images of Yash and Roohi. I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. Month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but i went. We hugged, we cried and it was done."

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

