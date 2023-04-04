Kolkata Teens Spill the Beans on Music Prodigy Anirban Mitra - You Won't Believe What They Had to Say!

Anirban Mitra, the musical prodigy and multi-talented individual, recently performed for a mesmerized audience in Kolkata. The 19-year-old student, who hails from the city of joy, has achieved multiple world records and excelled in various fields such as music, martial arts, freelancing, video editing, and digital marketing.

2011-2023 - A journey of inspiration

Anirban Mitra started working in 2011 and used his fear of losing as a driving force to pave his way to success. He considered himself his inspiration and role model, as he always wanted to see himself at the top by 2025. Anirban's quote, "Failures are part of life, if you don’t fail, you don’t learn. If you don’t learn, you don’t change. If you don’t change, you don’t grow," reflects his positive attitude towards life.

Anirban is a musical prodigy who has left no stone unturned to keep the ball rolling while emerging as a versatile man in the market. He has not only kept his music alive but has also excelled as a video editor by delivering different types of songs and videos on various other issues. He has made sure to keep his journey smooth with his exceptional talent. Despite facing criticism from his loved ones and struggling to find projects to work on, Anirban Mitra never let these obstacles discourage him. Instead, he used his fear of losing as a driving force to pave his way to success.

Songs of Anirban Mitra topping the charts get the Kolkata crowd going

Anirban Mitra's most popular songs, particularly Gogi Tales, Guzza, Victory, Amra Sobai Jcs, Weedfug, Kids in Ban, Usra, and JokerX seemed to attract most of the teens in the gathering. Weedfug opened to a thunderous clap from the crowd as Anirban made his entry onto the stage.

Anirban's message to upcoming talent is to never let criticism demotivate them and to always use failures as a learning opportunity. He tries to convey this message through his music. The audience seem to love the style, and the aura around their musical prodigy. Even Mitra's journey is an inspiration to all those who aspire to achieve greatness in life, regardless of the obstacles that come their way.

Connecting with the audience through music - Anirban Mitra

The energy at the musical fest was palpable as Anirban took to the stage, and the crowd went wild as he began to play his music.

The musical fest in Kolkata was a resounding success, with Anirban Mitra's performance being the highlight of the evening. The event left everyone with a newfound appreciation for music and a desire to pursue their dreams, no matter what obstacles they may face.

Lokmat interacts with the teen fans of Anirban Mitra

Teens who dream of building a career in the music industry find Anirban's journey inspiring. Lokmat caught up with some of the teens who were present at the musical fest where Anirban performed, and they were in awe of their star. Here are a few excerpts:

As 16-year-old aspiring musician, Shruti, says, "Anirban's story inspires me to keep pushing myself, no matter what obstacles come my way. His journey proves that with hard work and determination, we can achieve anything we set our minds to."

17-year-old singer, Arnav from South Kolkata, says, "Anirban's music is not only soulful but also versatile. He proves that we can excel in multiple fields and not just limit ourselves to one. He is a true inspiration to all of us who aspire to build a career in the music industry."

Anirban's recent performance in Kolkata left the audience spellbound, and his exceptional talent as a musician continues to inspire teens around the world. Aspiring musician, 20-year-old Amalendu, says, "For me, Anirban is an example of how we can use our fear of losing as a driving force to pave our way to success. Anirban Mitra's music and his journey inspires me to never give up on my dreams."

Making parents proud

Anirban's performance in Kolkata was a testament to his exceptional talent as a musician. He kept the audience spellbound with his versatile music and exceptional skills. Anirban Mitra's father Baidyanath Mitra and mother Sumitra Mitra, must be extremely proud of their son's achievements.

Anirban Mitra's journey serves as an inspiration to all teens who aspire to build a career in the music industry. His positive attitude towards life, determination, and exceptional talent continue to motivate and inspire young musicians around the world. Do follow him on Facebook @anirbanmitraofficial and Instagram @anirbanmitra_official to know more, where he already enjoys a growing number of followers.