Kollam Sudhi to be cremated today at 2pm today

The funeral ceremony of mimicry artist and comedian Kollam Sudhi who died in a car mishap will be held at 2pm at Parakkamala Cemetery at Thottakad in Kottayam on Tuesday. The mortal remains, which were kept for public homage at Kakkanad in Ernakulam on Monday evening was brought to his residence on Tuesday morning and will be kept at the MD UP School at Ponganthanam at 10 am. People will also pay homage to him at Vakathanam Panchayat auditorium at 11am.

Cine artiste and television personality Kollam Sudhi died and three other artistes suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident here in the wee hours of Monday, police said.Police said the car in which Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30 AM. “It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,” police told PTI.