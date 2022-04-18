Koratala Siva clears the air on 'NTR30'
Hyderabad, April 18 Koratala Siva, the director of 'Acharya' spoke about his upcoming film recently.
While promoting the Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer, the director was quizzed on a variety of topics, to which he responded.
Amid the ongoing talks and assumptions about 'RRR' actor NTR's next with Koratala Siva being shelved, the director's clarity came as a source of relief to NTR's fans.
Siva says of 'NTR30', "I've written a strong story for NTR. Pre-production work is underway, and filming will begin in June 2022."
This statement from Koratala Siva has sent relief across NTR's fans, as a few Telugu websites had reported on the project being shelved a few weeks ago.
'NTR30's casting team is scouting for a Bollywood actress to pair up with NTR in this highly-anticipated movie.
NTR is currently prepping for 'NTR30', while Koratala Siva is promoting 'Acharya', which is slated for a grand release on April 29.
