Krishna Mukherjee brings out a headstrong character in 'Hasratein'

Mumbai, Nov 29 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Krishna Mukherjee will be seen playing a strong girl, who decides to live life on her terms without caring about either family or society in the web series 'Hasratein'.

She said that she relates to the story as it reflects what she has seen in her real life.

Krishna said: "It's a story I relate to. During my college days, a friend of mine who was popularly known for her smile was hiding her pain behind that beautiful smile. She was not left with the option of choosing her partner and my story is along similar lines."

The 30-year-old actor is known for her roles in 'Kuch Toh Hai', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Shubh Shagun', and many more. She added how many times it is seen that women are forced to get married or choose their partner as per their parent's wish. "It is disheartening to see such practices still prevalent in our society. So, I channeled my personal experience to essay the role of Jyoti, a strong girl, who chose to have her way in a patriarchal society," she added.

The series features Monalisa, Adaa Khan, Krishna Mukherjee, Ravi Bhatia, Vin Rana, Shilpa Tulaskar, Sana Sayyad, Siddharth Sharma, Ayussh Anand and Sahil Uppal. It will be streaming on Hungama Play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor