Krishna Shroff says her fitness brand has cultivated an atmosphere that feels like a community

Mumbai, April 28 Krishna Shroff along with her brother, Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, is changing the way fitness is approached in India.

She along with her brother has launched a fitness brand which aims to enhance the fitness of people of India by merging elements of hand-to-hand combat with fitness.

She said, "We wanted to create something truly special with MMA Matrix, a place that goes beyond the typical gym experience. Our vision was to bring world-class infrastructure to India while maintaining a personal touch”.

MMA Matrix was created to fill the gap in high-quality fitness facilities across the country. It started with a flagship gym in Mumbai and quickly grew to fourteen franchises nationwide, showing just how much people value their unique style of training and wellness.

She further mentioned, “When you walk into our space, you immediately feel the difference. It's supportive, inclusive, and designed for everyone, from children to seniors, including those needing rehabilitation”.

MMA Matrix also stands out for its inclusive approach. Its programs and facilities are designed for a wide range of people with their trainers skilled in rehab-focused training, helping people who might otherwise be left out of typical gym experiences.

"Unlike many commercial gyms, we've cultivated an atmosphere that feels more like a community than a business. That was our goal from the beginning: to provide our people with the highest quality fitness environment where they feel motivated, supported, and valued. It's not just about the equipment; it's about creating a space where everyone can thrive on their fitness journey”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor