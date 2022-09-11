Krishnam Raju to be cremated with state honours

Hyderabad, Sep 11 Last rites of veteran Tollywood actor and former Union minister U.V. Krishnam Raju will be performed with state honours here on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to make arrangements for Raju's cremation with state honours.

The chief minister asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make the necessary arrangements.

Raju, popular as Rebel Star, died early Sunday at AIG Hospital here. He was 83.

The last rites will be performed Monday afternoon at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills.

His body was shifted to his residence, where it will be kept till Monday afternoon to enable his fans to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties and film personalities made a beeline to Raju's house to pay their last respects.

Union minister for culture G. Kishan Reddy, mega star Chiranjeevi, veteran actors Murali Mohan, Mohan Babu, Mahesh Babu, directors Trivikram, Raghavendra Rao and others paid tributes to Raju. They consoled Raju's family members including his nephew actor Prabhas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor