Kristen Bell reacts to fan's awkward experience of watching her sex scene with family

Kristen Bell has jokingly apologised to a fan for the awkwardness he experienced while watching her latest miniseries 'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window'.

As per E! News, a fan took to social media and shared that he was watching the Netflix murder mystery comedy miniseries with his mom and girlfriend and talked about the awkward moment that he experienced while watching a particularly raunchy part.

The end of episode five sees Kristen's character, Anna, have graphic sex with Rex, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

After finishing the episode, the fan tweeted, "Just watched kristen bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room..."

Kristen found it absolutely hilarious and responded, "Hahahahaha sorry dude."

Loving the shout-out from Bell, the fan later changed his Twitter header to a screenshot of her comment and told another user, "i was genuinely so surprised that she actually saw it and responded."

The eight-episode comedy-thriller centres around Bell's character Anna, a struggling alcoholic, who witnesses a murder--or so she thinks.

When no one believes her claims, she embarks on a quest to solve the mystery for herself, even if it means she has to resort to dangerous measures along the way.

( With inputs from ANI )

