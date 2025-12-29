Kriti Kharbanda showcases her romantic side as she wishes husband Pulkit Samrat on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Marking Pulkit Samrat's birthday, his wife and actress Kriti Kharbanda penned an adorable wish on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Favourite! Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours," she posted.

Kriti also added a string of pictures featuring her romantic moments spent with Pulkit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DS18xO-k9so/?hl=en&img_index=8

The couple got married in March 2024 in a grand celebration in the presence of their families and close friends.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'.On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the drama series, 'Rana Naidu', which also featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Abhishek Banerjee, and Surveen Chawla among others.

Pulkit will be next seen in Vipul Vig's 'Rahu Ketu' alongside his 'Fukrey' co-star Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey. The film was announced in April this year. The actor also has the Netflix film 'Glory' in the pipeline.

