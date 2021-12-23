KRK reviews Ranveer Singh's 83 calls Kabir Khan's directorial a insult to India

Kabir Khan's 83 , starring Ranveer Singh is all set to hit theatres and reviews of the same are pouring in. Not the one to stay behind, Kamaal R Khan aka the self-proclaimed critic KRK too has reviewed the sports biopic and he has nothing short of bashed it in a series of tweets. KRK has shared his thoughts on 83. In one of his tweets, Kamaal wrote, “It’s interval and till here #83TheFilm is boring to death. All the actors are really very bad duplicates of real cricketers. Can you imagine that actor like Sakib is playing Mohinder Amarnath vice captain of the team. Casting director was full time drunk.”

It’s interval and till here #83TheFilm is boring to death. All the actors are really very bad duplicates of real cricketers. Can you imagine that actor like Sakib is playing Mohinder Amarnath vice captain of the team. Casting director was full time drunk. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 22, 2021

Everybody should be aware that #83TheFilm is not the biography of #KapilDev but its biography of 83 World Cup cricket tournament. Kapil Dev is having as big role in the film as any other player of the team or panwadi Pankaj Tripathi. This film is made to insult India and Indians. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 22, 2021

First of all #83 World Cup tournament was not good enough to make a film. Then director Kabir Khan has made Kachumber of matches with too much drama and fiction. You never get excited and emotional anywhere in the film till the last ball of the tournament. It’s waste of time. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 22, 2021

In another tweet, KRK called 83 as an insult to Indians and even mentioned Pankaj Tripathi as panwadi (betel-seller). He tweeted, “Everybody should be aware that #83TheFilm is not the biography of #KapilDev but its biography of 83 World Cup cricket tournament. Kapil Dev is having as big role in the film as any other player of the team or panwadi Pankaj Tripathi. This film is made to insult India and Indians. ”In another tweet, KRK stated that the concept of showing the 1983 world cup tournament on big screens, wasn’t worthwhile. He calls it a total waste of time. He even bashed director Kabir Khan for pouring too much drama and fiction. At the 83 movie premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the members of Kapil Dev’s World Cup winning cricket team relived their past.A special screening of the movie was organised that invited India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad members. They rewound to every moment of magic, recreated on celluloid by director Kabir Khan.