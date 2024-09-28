KRK shares old video of Ravi Shastri, calls him ‘Lukkha’

Mumbai, Sep 28 Former actor and Internet personality Kamaal R. Khan, who is known for ‘Deshdrohi’, ‘Ek Villain’ and ‘Bigg Boss 3’, is back at dissing people on X, formerly Twitter.

On Saturday KRK took to his X, and shared an old video of former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri. The video shows Ravi talking about his then girlfriend Amrita Singh.

He said, “When I met my girlfriend for the first time…” At this point the mediaperon interjected and probed if the cricketer would reveal the name of his girlfriend. Ravi Shastri took a slight pause before he said with a smile, “Her name is Amrita, you might have seen her films. I met her at a restaurant, and I couldn’t utter a word in front of her for 10 minutes”.

KRK wrote in his post, “It's proof that @RaviShastriOfc was a big time Lukkha before he became a cricketer”.

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh were a couple in the 1980s and were the subject of much media attention and speculation. Their relationship was one of the most talked-about romances of the time.

However, the two parted ways reportedly over Ravi Shastri’s insistence of Amrita not working in films after marriage.

Amrita went on to marry Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with whom she has two kids, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, and a son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

However, after being together for quite some time, Saif and Amrita filed for a divorce, and Saif eventually married Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan with whom he has two kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Ravi Shastri, who is known for his style of commentary and left an indelible mark on the pages of history when he said from the commentary box, “Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years”, as India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup after 28 years of drought.

Ravi Shastri also served as the head coach of the Indian men's national cricket team from 2017 to 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor