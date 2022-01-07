Kubbra Sait tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Kubbra Sait, of Sacred Games fame has tested positive for Covid-19. In an Instagram story, she urged those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. Her post read, 'Hey beautiful peeps, first and foremost #maskup Second of first, I've tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic covid-19. If we were in contact with me, please run a home test... (so that we don't burden the already burdened testing system). I haven't still received the results from the lab it's been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage). I'm alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days, we can say #ByeOmicron'

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Kubbra opened up about quitting the micro-blogging site. She said, "I left Twitter for a while and came back to promote ‘Foundation.’ I’m okay with the choices I have made. I don’t have to be everywhere at the cost of myself. I don’t think there’s anybody in the world more important than I am. I don’t mean this in a self-obsessed, narcissistic way; I mean it for my mental health, my family, the concern I have. I mean through social media I may not be able to attain action, but on ground, I may be able to achieve better results. So, if I can propel my mind to action instead of just talking about it, I think I am in a better place."

