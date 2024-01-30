‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ teaser promises quirky, twisted love story of a couple from Agra

Mumbai, Jan 30 The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The film stars Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar in lead roles and follows the quirky love story of characters played by the lead pair.

The film is set in Agra, and is filled with some interesting twists and turns and crazy families, the teaser promises an immensely fun ride that will crack the audience up. It also stars veteran actors Anupam Kher and Ila Arun.

The film, which marks Guru’s acting debut, also features the track ‘Bottley Kholo’.

Talking about the track, Guru had earlier shared: "Being a part of 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' has been special since day one. 'Bottley Kholo' is a sneak peek into the amazing moments we've shared on the sets. Working with Meet Bros on this song and alongside such talented actors has made this journey truly special for me.”

'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' is produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia. The film, directed by G. Ashok, and produced by Amit and Laveena Bhatia, is set to release in theatres on February 16, 2024.

