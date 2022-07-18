Kumaraswamy showers praise on 'Jai Bhim', 'Jana Gana Mana'

Chennai, July 18 Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday praised 'Jai Bhim' and 'Jana Gana Mana', two hard-hitting films that held a mirror to society, saying the directors of both films were praiseworthy.

Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister, through a long series of tweets, shared his thoughts on the two films, which he had watched while being treated at his home for Covid last week.

He said, "I spent time reading and watching movies while being treated for Covid at home for the last one week. I watched two films 'Jai Bhim' and 'Jana Gana Mana'. Both films with their sensitive story plot touched my heart and also felt agitated."

"India should think about the bitter truth spoken by Honourable Supreme Court Chief Justice Ramana's comments on undertrial prisoners and portrayal of similar issue in 'Jai Bhim' showing harsh realities faced by undertrials. I will also think and make an attempt," he stated.

"Is Indian judicial system out of reach of the Dalits and the weaker section? An accused, if rich, can get bail in a few hours while poor (in many cases innocent) will continue to languish behind bars. 'Jai Bhim' has realistically portrayed hell behind the bars," Kumaraswamy lamented.

"Honourable CJI said the same. Detention of the accused without trial is questionable. Out of 6.10 lakh prisoners 80% are undertrial prisoners!! Without completion of trial they are living like live corpse behind the bars," he rued.

"As many as 121 tribals were arrested in 2017 in connection with an attack on CRPF men in Chhattisgarh. After going through hell for five years behind bars, the NIA court gave them a clean chit saying there is no proof of their involvement. This is somewhat soothing," he said.

"Then, who is responsible for their 5 years imprisonment? What is the compensation for the troubles faced by their families? 'Jai Bhim' has thrown light on hasty chargesheet, indiscriminate arrests and difficulty in getting bail. Honourable CJI has also expressed concern over the same. He is heard by the entire country. Then, when are we going to change? When will there be reforms? I will make a sincere attempt," he stated.

"Constitution has given us the best judiciary. From a billionaire to a penniless, everyone looks at courts when they are in trouble. Yes, that is our right. 'Jai Bhim', based on a real incident in Cuddalore in TN, poses several questions to humanity."

"'Jana Gana Mana' beautifully captures today's political hypocrisy, slyness and promiscuity. It shows how the system caught in the hands of political whirlwind becomes helpless. Cinemas that hold mirror to the system make one angry & think. Directors of both cinemas are praiseworthy," he added.

